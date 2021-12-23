State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

