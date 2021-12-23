State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

