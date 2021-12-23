State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 689 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $4,695,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

BRKR stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

