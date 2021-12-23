Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

