Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) PT Set at C$15.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Standard Lithium from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.