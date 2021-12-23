Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) PT Set at C$15.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Standard Lithium from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Standard Lithium
