Stacey Giamalis Sells 2,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $36.69 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

