StableXSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.35 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $120.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,323.95 or 0.99228300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.44 or 0.01442394 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002074 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

