SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Lowered to GBX 320 at Citigroup

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from GBX 350 ($4.62) to GBX 320 ($4.23) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSPG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.95) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 350 ($4.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 350.38 ($4.63).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 240.90 ($3.18) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 264.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($52,556.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,148 shares of company stock worth $4,015,543.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

