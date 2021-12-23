Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.25% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

