Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

SPLK opened at $114.06 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.