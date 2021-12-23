Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) Shares Down 66.3%

Spirits Cap Corp (OTCMKTS:SSCC)’s stock price fell 66.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 531% from the average session volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60.

About Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC)

Spirts Cap Corp distributes beer and malt liquor products manufactured by Pabst Brewing Company. The Company markets these products principally in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Westchester County, New York. Spirts Cap Corp, formerly known as CAPITAL BEVERG, is based in Dover, United States.

