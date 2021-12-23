Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $33.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 4,017,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

