Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SPMYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$14.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.