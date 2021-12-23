Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,051.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,051.60 ($40.32).

SXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.52) to GBX 3,150 ($41.62) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.64) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($57.74) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.81) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,672 ($48.51) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,686.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,650.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,818 ($37.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($55.05).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.