SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.22

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and traded as low as $38.70. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 646,320 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

