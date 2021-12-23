SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

