SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398,608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,648,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,755,000 after acquiring an additional 423,168 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,138 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,760,000 after acquiring an additional 326,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 431,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,125. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06.

