SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $83,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

