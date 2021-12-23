SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Raised by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.