Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Research Partners

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Research Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

