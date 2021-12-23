Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Down 1.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 1,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLSSF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

