SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001238 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.