SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $25.11 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

