Skylands Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

