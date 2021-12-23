Skylands Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

NYSE MLM opened at $435.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.76 and a twelve month high of $442.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.