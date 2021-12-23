Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.