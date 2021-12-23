Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 82,100 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

