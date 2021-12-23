Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hillenbrand worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 41.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 102,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 323,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,659 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

