Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 19.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $409.02 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $601.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.45 and a 200-day moving average of $430.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.