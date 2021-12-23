Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

