Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$8.10 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.62.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.95. 164,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,243. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.69. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.90 million and a PE ratio of 19.15.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.78 million. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3715514 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$93,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,846,492.40. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total transaction of C$224,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,805.62. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,666 shares of company stock worth $955,974.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

