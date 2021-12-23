Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.