Signaturefd LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

