Signaturefd LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.50 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

