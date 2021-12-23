Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.03 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

