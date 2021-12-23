Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.