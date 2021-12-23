Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $1.02 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

