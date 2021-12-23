Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires Shares of 7,774 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

