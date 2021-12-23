Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires Shares of 11,725 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.65 and a 1-year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

