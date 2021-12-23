Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 257,781 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

