Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $60.88 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.