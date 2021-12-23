Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

