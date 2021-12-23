Sigma Planning Corp Invests $936,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of SFL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

