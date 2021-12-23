Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,366,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 169,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter.

PGF stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

