Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 45.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $645.89 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $641.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

