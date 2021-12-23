Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,004 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 3.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSDE stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

