Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 159 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

GD stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

