SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCBGF shares. Barclays downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

