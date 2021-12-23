Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading Down 4.1%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 99,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 114,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

