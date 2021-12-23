Sierra Capital LLC Takes $175,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

